When that question was put to a number of the 200 or so volunteers who helped prepare and serve the meal, it was nearly unanimous. Most of the helpers felt like they were the ones receiving the blessing from the meal. People in the long line that backed out of the Civic Center were mixed, with most feeling like both groups got a blessing from the event.
Milton Cotton was a first-time volunteer at the event.
"I saw it on Facebook and every year I always try to find something to give back, so it was like a sign when I saw it on Facebook," Cotton said. “It makes you feel good about yourself. I feel like I'm doing something instead of just waking up and eating."
Tracy Morgan organized the line of volunteers who prepared plates to deliver to the elderly at the high-rise apartments off North Fifth Avenue.
"I believe we get more out of it because God said it is more blessed to give than to receive, " Morgan said. "I've been doing this since 2005 and I love it. To be able to come together and give back, it gives me a lot of pleasure to be able to do this."
Shields said the event has grown from that first year when 900 meals were served to more than 3,000 that were served last year, and he expected that number to be equaled if not larger Thursday.
Shields said the bill for the event usually runs between $7,000 and $8,000. Most of it comes from individuals or churches, but there are a few corporations that pitch in, Shields said. He explained that the turkeys and paper goods were the most expensive part of the meal each year.
Alli Robinson, 11, a student at Darlington, said she thought it would be nice to share the love with other children at the event. She collected close to 900 stuffed animals from friends at school and handed them out to the kids who came with their parents to the Love Feast.
"I just felt like it was important to share," Robinson said. Her little corner of the civic center was labeled Stuffed With Love.
Randy Hennon, one of those in the long line for a meal Thursday, said he came because he has no other family in the Rome area. Debbie Sokolowski said she came for the first time last year.
"I'm a single person and it's very welcoming, so it's good to get out and meet people and get a good dinner," Sokolowski said.
In addition to the free meal, the volunteers were able to hand out winter jackets and other warm clothing items to those in need.