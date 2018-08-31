Lots of fun in Floyd County this weekend
First up today is the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Ridge Ferry Park pavilion. Growers from Georgia and Alabama are on site regularly with seasonal vegetables, handmade crafts, baked goods, jams and more.
On the Shoals side of the park, gates open at 10 a.m. for the 29th annual Running Water Powwow.
The Native American festival runs through 10 p.m. today, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It features tribal dancing, singers, drummers, a birds of prey show, food and crafts vendors. Grand entry processions are scheduled for 1 p.m. both days and at 7 p.m. tonight.
Admission is $10 for ages 19 to 64. Children ages 6 to 18 and students with a college ID pay $5 and everyone else gets in free.
The Cowboy Western Heritage Festival in Summerville is today only, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Depot, 119 E. Washington St.
Admission is free, although there's a charge for some of the activities.
Highlights of the second annual event are a wagon train and cowboy parade at 11:30 a.m., mock gunfights, a tent saloon, square dancing at 1 p.m., clowns, a vintage firearms display and blacksmith demonstrations. Artisans and food vendors will be set up.
The Labor Day Bluegrass Festival has been underway since Thursday night at Armuchee Music Park, 899 Turkey Mountain Road, but the music kicks up a notch today.
Gates open at 10:45 a.m. and a full roster of bluegrass bands are slated to play until ... long after dark. The 46th annual festival is a homecoming for many of the players, many of whom are camping onsite.
Admission is $12 a person; children under 12 get in free with parents. There will be food and drink for sale but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The Downtown Rome Saturday block party on Broad Street is set for 7 to 10 p.m. tonight, with The Unusual Suspects paying tribute to the Allman Brothers and Tom Petty.
Admission is free and so is parking in the nearby public decks on Third, Fourth and Sixth avenues. No outside coolers or drinks are allowed.
Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
The annual Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue is set for Monday at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Eat there or carry it home. Doors open at 10 a.m. and sales will run until 2 p.m. or all the food is gone.
Plates are $10 each, with a choice of beef, pork, ribs or chicken served with Brunswick stew, baked beans, chips and bread. A sandwich combo is $5. Meats and sides also are available by the pound or quart at prices ranging from $7 for baked beans to $20 for a half-rack of spare ribs.
To wrap up the Labor Day festivities, the Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Parker Senior Center in Etowah Park, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program.