Longtime Floyd County coroner Walton Frederick "Fred" Talley died Thursday at the age of 74.
Talley succeeded John L. Davenport as coroner for multiple terms from the 1970's into the 1990's. The exact dates of his tenure were not available Friday.
Talley owned and operated Talley Brothers Funeral Home with his brother Marvin Talley for almost two decades, from 1974 through 1991, according to old city directories. After they sold the business, Talley later owned and operated Fred Talley's Parkview Chapel at 2516 New Calhoun Highway near the Floyd County Jail. from 2000 through 2016.
Talley served as president of the Georgia Coroners Association in 1980 and 1981 and then served a one-year stint as vice president for the organization in 1983.
For a period of time prior to his illness, Talley helped out at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home on the Alabama Highway.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.