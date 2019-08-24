Long-time commissioner as well as former mayor, Evie McNiece, decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming Rome City Commission election. In a statement received Saturday, she cited wanting more time with her family as being a major reason for not running for office again:
A year ago Doug and I purchased a home Between the Rivers and also our second grandchild was born. As a result of these two events I have decided not to seek another term as a Rome City Commissioner.
It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Rome, Georgia for the past 12 years. The confidence my fellow commissioners placed in me allowed me the opportunity to serve as the first female Mayor of Rome. My greatest pleasure though was working with the wonderful people who serve the public every day as an employee of the city of Rome. They are true assets and I will certainly miss serving with them.
My plans now are to spend more time with my family and friends. I will continue to serve and be an advocate for our great city. The future is bright and exciting and I am looking forward to traveling on new paths!