Long haul hiker enjoys a break in Cave Spring Emily Rhodes started at Key West and is headed to Canada
The nearly year-long journey of a lifetime resumes today for Emily Rhodes, 26, of Troy, Michigan. Rhodes has spent the last three nights at the Tumlin House Bed & Breakfast in Cave Spring, a brief respite on her hike of the entire Eastern Continental Trail from Key West, Florida to the northern tip of Newfoundland, Canada.
Tumlin House owner J.C. Boehm got a call last Thursday night from Rhodes’ father in Michigan who told him she would be arriving in Cave Spring sometime that night and wanted to arrange a stay for a couple of days. Boehm figured out that she would be at the Jackson Chapel trail head on the Pinhoti Trail and drove down to pick up her up after they determined that if she tried to hike all the way into town it could possibly be midnight or later before she arrived.
Rhodes started the hike in the Florida Keys on Jan. 9. She did 200 miles across the Keys to the beginning of the Florida Trail, followed by a 1,100 mile hike on the Florida Trail to the Alabama line.
“There was a day in southern Florida near the Everglades when I saw 60 or 70 alligators lining the road I was walking along. It was a hot day and they would jump off the road into the swamps as they heard me coming up the road,” Rhodes said. She said she’s seen more than enough snakes and has been fascinated by all the armadillos along the way.
She spent most of 200 miles on the road coming up southern Alabama to the Pinhoti Trail, which starts in the Talladega National Forest.
“The trail that I’ve done on the Pinhoti so far is one of the favorite trails I’ve ever done. The views are gorgeous but sometimes the trail gets a little steep,” Rhodes said.
She hasn’t seen steep yet.
Rhodes has taken it easier in Cave Spring for the past couple of day, walking around town and meeting folks in the community.
“It’s the favorite town I’ve been in so far,” Rhodes said.
She worked for Kelly Services in Michigan, and took two other part-time jobs to help save up money for the trip.
“It’s been a dream of mine for a really long time. Of course I had heard of the Appalachian Trail and I’ve done a large section of that,” Rhodes said. “In December I decided I’m going to do it and turned in my notice to all the places I worked, and they were very nice about it and excited for me.”
Sunday, Boehm carried Rhodes back to the Jackson Chapel trail head where he picked her up Thursday to continue the hike. The plan was for Rhodes to walk on into Cave Spring across some of the newest sections of the Pinhoti Trail and spend one more night at Tumlin House with Boehm before heading north.
She doesn’t really have a timetable for the rest of the trip.
“I’m sure inconsistent. I’ve done 30 mile days and then I’ll take four days off,” Rhodes said,
The goal at this point is to get to Maine by October this year, take the winter off and then finish the journey into Canada next year.