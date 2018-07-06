Lone rider raises funds, awareness for diabetes research
With type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. Normally, the body breaks down sugars and starches into glucose, which it uses for energy. Insulin is a hormone that the body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the cells of the body.
"I thought about what I could have done to prevent him from dying and when I realized there wasn't anything I could have done, what I could do was help other people," Covington said.
He had a dream in January of 2017 that he was riding around the country raising funds and awareness.
"I woke up, thought it was a good idea and decided to pursue it," Covington said in Rome Friday.
He was supposed to leave in May but first one thing, then another, delayed the start of his ride until he finally got underway about three weeks ago. He started in Fort Worth, Texas, and already been up into Oklahoma, back through Texas to Louisiana, into Mississippi and Tennessee before rolling through Rome on his motorcycle pulling a tiny camper trailer, just big enough to sleep in.
From Rome, Covington heads north into Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio before turning into the Northeast.
"The last few days I was thinking was this really worth it. Because I have been delayed, I missed a few things I was supposed to hit for the American Diabetes Association," Covington said. During a ride through Centre across Weiss Lake he stopped to take a few pictures and met a women he told him that her child and a brother also suffered from Type I diabetes.
"After I was done with that I realized this is what I'm riding for, I'm in the right place at the right time," Covington said. "I hope I have more situations like that."
More information about the ride is available at www.lonestarrider.com. People can make contributions directly to the American Diabetes Association at www.ridingforacure.com.