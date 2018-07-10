Locals join Run For The Fallen
America’s Run For The Fallen arrived in Rome on Tuesday morning, crossing over the state line on Alabama Highway as runners made their way into the city along Shorter Avenue and then Second Avenue with locals joining in at several points.
Local law enforcement members joined the flag-carrying group along several points on the route through Rome, supporting the relay run and its purpose in remembering each of the nearly 20,000 military service members who lost their lives in the ongoing war on terror.
The journey began in Fort Irwin, California, on April 7, and had gone through 15 states before arriving in Georgia, the 16th. It has gone from the American Southwest into the Great Plains and Midwest before heading south through Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and then Georgia. The final destination is Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, with a planned arrival on Aug. 5 — the route goes up the coast from Georgia to South Carolina and North Carolina.
Leslie Duke of Duke Military Museum met runners at the state line Tuesday morning and drove a Humvee with an American flag mounted to it as the lead of the convoy.
Ghee Wilson, a special agent with the Georgia Department of Corrections, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office members Dave Roberson, a captain, and Chris Snyder, a deputy, waited at Krystal on Shorter Avenue to join the group, falling in line at the back. Then along Second Avenue, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett were among those who started running along.
At the YMCA on East Second Avenue, the group stopped briefly as it was greeted by members, summer campers and community members to praise their efforts and share in a tribute.
Dean Avenue then took the runners out to U.S. 411 East into Cartersville and down U.S. 41. Plans were to end Tuesday with a ceremony on U.S. 41 at an area over the Etowah River bridge, outside Acworth.
The Rome City Commission passed a proclamation Monday night to recognize the group and those it honors.
A live feed of the run and a map of the route can be viewed at heroes.runforthefallen.org/show-run-location.