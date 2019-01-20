The Alamo is famous for its role in American history, the battle that took place there, the place where Davy Crockett, William Travis and James Bowie died.
And now it’s the home of a knife made right here in Rome.
Local blacksmith and fabricator Chad Matthews has never visited the Alamo. When he finally does make it to the San Antonio landmark, he’ll have the opportunity to see his own handiwork on display.
A lifelong lover of history, Matthews has been making things out of metal since he was a kid, and has been into serious blacksmithing for the last two decades.
“I started about 26 years ago welding and doing some metal fabrication,” Matthews said. “I started out making civil war cannons, then got into the blacksmithing about 20 years ago making knives, swords and guns.”
Posting his work on social media recently led to a piece of commissioned work at one of America’s most famous landmarks.
Already on display at the Alamo Museum is a Bowie knife that was at one time the property of Caiaphas Ham, a neighbor of famed frontiersman Jim Bowie, who died at the site during battle in 1836. The knife on display was given to Ham by Jim Bowie’s brother Rezin.
In an effort to limit risk to the original Ham knife during live history presentations and other activities, the museum commissioned Matthews to make a replica that can give visitors a closer look at what an actual Bowie knife would have looked like during the early 1800’s.
“They’re trying to dispel a misconception of the big, glamorous, shiny knife with fancy handles,” Matthews said. “That’s really not what the common man would have used as a fighting knife, or for survival during that time.”
Matthews got a letter last year from officials in Texas asking him to forge the replica knife and just recently shipped the item off to its new home.
“I was honored to be asked,” Matthews said.
To get it right, the folks at the Alamo sent Matthews detailed photos and measurements of Ham’s Bowie knife. Ironically, the crude nature of the weapon actually ended up leading to some challenges.
“I just finished up in the last few days,” said Matthews, who added that the project took him most of 2018 to complete. “The original is a homespun, crude, simple knife. When you’re trying to copy someone else’s work it is very time consuming and meticulous.”
The final product is Matthews’ third attempt after scrapping the previous two knifes.
Matthews says he has always wanted to visit the Alamo site, but now it should be an even more special experience.
“I’ve always wanted to see the Alamo,” he said. “Growing up, all those names (of men who fought in the battle there) were American heroes. I really love frontier American history from the early settlement times.”
Currently in the middle of creating a replica Revolutionary War short sword, Matthews said he’s always thinking up things to create.
“Sometimes I just have ideas come to me when I’m lying around, or about to fall asleep,” said Matthews. “I have to go write them down before I forget.”
Though he was honored to make a museum piece, Matthews said it’s always tough seeing his creations off to their new homes.
“When I actually see the finished product, it’s really hard to let go of it,” he said. In this particular case, however, he looks forward to seeing the Bowie knife eventually in person in Texas.
More of Matthews’ work can be seen by searching for Old South Forge Handmade Primitive Knives on Facebook.