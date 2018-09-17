Local youths participate in Georgia 4-H Food Showcase
Five youths from Floyd County participated in the Georgia 4-H Food Showcase weekend in Eatonton on Sept. 8. The showcase is composed of four different contests including an egg preparation demonstration, chicken barbeque contest, turkey barbeque contest and food challenge. Each contest required contestants to prepare a dish maintaining food safety standards and give a presentation. Presentations include nutrition information, food safety recommendations and economic impact.
Participants include Karmen Holbert in the turkey barbeque and food challenge, Riley Holbert chicken barbeque and food challenge, Veeka Malanchuk in the food challenge, Julia Wood in the egg preparation and food challenge and Lauren Wood in the food challenge. Kamen Holbert placed second in the state for turkey barbeque.