Based on a 40-hour work week the average wage for the first quarter works out to just over $20 an hour.
With the latest unemployment rate at an even 4 percent for October, Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said with a workforce shortage across the region, some companies are having to pay a little higher wages to retain employees.
"There are so few potential employees out there we're in a super workforce shortage right now," Seckman said. "Actually it's all across the country."
That has to complicate Seckman's job and efforts by the Chamber and others to draw more high paying jobs to the community, which is at the heart of the somewhat controversial effort underway to change the way Rome and Floyd County try to attract new companies to the community.
"One of the site selection consultants said the ship of economic development is kind of turning away from the recruitment of new companies to talent and workforce development because of the shortage," Seckman said. She explained the site consultant made an argument that communities are doing existing industry a disservice by attracting new companies to compete for available workers.
As a result, the chamber is working with the local college and career academies, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Highlands College and the four-year colleges, to try to identify students as early as middle school to make sure young people at least look at specific skills and job training.
"If you get a usable, a desired skill, you can get a job. It's a matter of filling the pipeline," Seckman said.
The Floyd County College and Career Academy opened a decade ago and has grown consistently over that period of time.
Ken Wright, director of industry and business services at the chamber and sits on the board of the Floyd County College and Career Academy, said enrollment is divided about 50-50 between healthcare-related skills and other curriculum such as manufacturing, trade skills and electronics.
Healthcare, of course, is the bread and butter of the Floyd County economy, and the need for new workers in that economic sector is well understood by young people in the area.
The welding program at the FCCCA has grown significantly in recent years. Wright said there are about 75 students enrolled including several women, one of whom has expressed an interest in underwater welding. That's just one of the so-called blue collar skills that offers a lot of job opportunities across the region.
The federal wage and employment report shows that the number of jobs tied to Floyd County payrolls climbed above 40,000 on several occasions in 2008, but fell to just under 36,000 in the first quarter of 2012, at the heart of the recession locally. The rebound has been slow and steady since that time and according to the just released state report for October, has grown to 41,700.
Wage growth over the last 10 years has ranged from one percent or less, to as high as 2.9 percent right before the recession hit in 2011.