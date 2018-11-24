During a tour of the Restoration Rome and Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth building two years ago, one local woman saw immediate needs in these programs and rose to help meet them.
Mary Yarbrough says the four programs she started does not slow the growth of kids going into foster care, but serves the kids needs and make them more comfortable. Creature comforts, she said, are things that would make the kids comfortable when they are brought into foster care.
“(DFCS) brings the kids with only the clothes on their backs,” Yarbrough said. “I asked, ‘What do you give them?’ ‘Nothing,’ they said.”
She said the Department of Family and Children Services sometimes brings kids in with only the clothes on their back. So in response she started the program Blanket Buddy.
The program currently has several churches around the area making single layer fleece blankets with knotted edges which Yarbrough takes to DFCS for them to keep in their offices. She said there are around 12-15 kids who come into the foster care system every month, and now everyone gets a handmade blanket.
The Blanket Buddy with a Book program is similar, but instead of going to DFCS, it benefits The Exchange Club Family Resource Center’s Parent Aide Program. Yarbrough donates five blankets a month to the program along with helpful books on parenting.
Her third program, Ivey’s Octopals are brightly colored octopuses given to Rome-Floyd County children who suffer from disability. The organization Babies Can’t Wait identify children who are in need of an Octopal and then gift the sea pals to the children, Yarbrough said.
The final program Yarbrough started is called Fig Leaf friends. This program directly benefits Restoration Rome’s clothes closet by donating new clean necessities such as diapers, underwear, sports bras and undershirts for children in foster care. These are things that cannot be worn second hand Yarbrough said.
To get involved or donate to any of these programs, email Mary Yarbrough at m7mybro@gmail.com. Volunteers and donations are so important, she said.