Just because classes were canceled and schools were closed on Tuesday for a snowless snow day did not mean students missed a school day. Both county and city school systems tried out pilot programs to keep students engaged with their school work from home.
“This is a good plan in place when kids don’t report to school,” East Central Elementary School Principal Kristen Teems said of Rome City Schools Flexible Learning Day. “We are going to always err on the side of safety.”
Rome City Schools announced it would have a Flexible Learning Day on Monday at noon when the forecast by the National Weather Service looked risky and Gov. Brian Kemp’s office ordered all state offices to be closed on Tuesday. According to Teems, in preparation for the Flexible Learning Day the system had coaches and teachers create a menu of tasks and activities for students to complete at home in case of an inclement weather event that would cause the schools to close.
The menu boards were called Think Tech Toe because the menus were displayed as a three by three grid much like the game tic tac toe. Teems said each category on the Think Tech Toe menus were geared to different learning activities the kids could accomplish while at home. For each grade level there was an English language arts board and a math board. The students got to choose one activity from each board of activities that would cause them to think critically, use technology or get up and do an activity.
For instance, a fifth-grade student at East Central Elementary could write a letter to their grown-up self as part of the think category on the ELA menu. They could then choose to cook something and create a word problem using fractions on the math menu board under the toe category. Teems said the students could choose any combination of choices as long as they turned the assignment in within five days of returning to school.
Rome City Schools’ Think Tech Toe menu boards were system wide, and varied in difficulty with each grade level. Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement at RCS, said students at Rome Middle and High school did the Think Tech Toe boards as well; it was just made more rigorous.
Floyd County Schools piloted a Digital Learning Day for students which Pepperell High School Principal Jamey Alcorn said “went really well.” Alcorn said he had several teachers come to him on Wednesday to tell him how well the program worked for their students. Having a 1-1 student to Google Chromebook ratio also helped he said. Pepperell High School senior Eva Ellenburg said she was still able to FaceTime with her AP Seminar class and overall the day was very beneficial to her. Pepperell Elementary School Principal Teri Pendley said learning was still kept going even though schools did not meet physically.
Kim Wright, a teacher at Alto Park Elementary School said she sent home three work sheets home with her students on Monday and all but a few (who were absent) turned theirs in when schools resumed Wednesday. Joan Davis, a math teacher at Coosa High School, said she had students work on lessons using an online program called Quizizz. She provided hard copies to students who did not have access to internet or chose to not do it online. Coosa High School Chorus teacher Stacy Dean said she sent her students their assignments on Renaissance performance practices along with appropriate links for her students to read and practice while they were out of school.
Although members from both school systems confirmed no new material was covered on Tuesday’s “snow day,” involving the students in at-home activities kept the students engaged during the school week.