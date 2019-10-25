The Georgia Department of Education released the College and Career Ready Performance Index on Friday with local schools beating state averages on the whole.
The CCRPI scores generally show the climate of the school as well as how prepared students are for their futures, according to information found on the GADOE website. School systems as well as the individual schools are given a grade from 0-100.
The CCRPI scores for the state were 77.1 for elementary schools, 72.1 for middle schools and a 77 average for state high schools.
Overall, Rome City Schools had a district score of 73.6 on the 2019, a release from the system stated. Between the three school levels RCS had scores of 75.8 for elementary students (K-5), 71 for middle school students (6-8) and 72.2 for high school students (9-12).
"Similar to the state of Georgia," said Superintendent Louis Byars, "Rome City Schools also saw a decrease in some of our overall scores. However, there were increases in content mastery for all elementary schools and the middle school for Rome City, which indicates to us that we are making gains."
According to information provided by the county system, the FCS district score for all schools for 2019 is 81.6, which is 5.7 points above the state score of 75.9. The average FCS elementary CCRPI score is 83.1, with middle school averaging at 82.4 and FCS had a high school average of 78.5.
“I am so proud of our students, teachers, administrators, and staff for this fantastic accomplishment,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “Our goal of becoming one of the top 20 school systems in the state is quickly becoming a reality.”
The state also released graduation rates for both school systems. Floyd County's is 93.6% and Rome City Schools graduation rate is 92.7%.