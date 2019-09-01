Kenneth and Renae Cheeks walked into their church with news to tell one Sunday morning.
Renae Cheeks walked in front of the congregation. “I just want to start out by saying thank you, thank you, thank you. We appreciate all your love and prayers.”
This was not the first time that they had come in with an announcement, since Kenneth had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia earlier this year. He needed a bone marrow transplant, but unfortunately had been unable to find a compatible donor up until this point.
So, what she said next was met with a roar of applause, praise,and song, unlike anything they had ever experienced before.
Kenneth Cheeks had found his match.
“We did the donor drive, and we're just pretty much waiting on results,” Mrs. Cheeks explained. “We were at the hospital and his oncologist just so happened to walk by and said she had good news for us. She was contacted while she was on vacation because the transplant doctor was excited they had gotten some matches for him.”
When they met with the transplant doctor, they discovered there had been four different confirmed matches.
“There’s normally one match in every 400 swabs. He had less than fifty swabs at his donor drive, and he had four matches,” she said, still in awe.
She admits this was more than they could have ever hoped for.
“I know we all believed and prayed that we were gonna find that match-but for us to find four? It was just so overwhelming...everybody was just so full of joy. It’s just unexplainable.”
There’s still a long way to go. he will have to spend around 30 days in the hospital, then 30 days in The Hope Lodge, followed by a 100 days of going to Emory Hospital for lab checks two to three times a week.
“I feel pretty good about it. I’m ready to get it done and see what the outcome is going to be,” he said about the operation.
They both expressed their gratitude for their answered prayers.
“We just thank God, because it’s nobody but God that did this.”