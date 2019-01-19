Floyd County’s Rep. Eddie Lumsden will be taking on a high-profile task as chairman of the House Reapportionment Committee, in charge of drawing voting district lines.
The boundaries of Georgia’s state House and Senate districts and U.S. Congressional seats are redrawn every decade based on new population data. The Armuchee Republican acknowledged Saturday that the exercise following the 2020 census is expected to be contentious.
“The committee doesn’t do much sometimes, but it’s about to be the epicenter of the universe,” he said with a wry smile. “I’m honored the Speaker (David Ralston) would give me this responsibility.”
Lumsden said he plans to spend the next two years delving into the issues and mechanics of the map-making process at conferences and other training opportunities.
Georgia’s population was set at just over 8 million in 2010, he said, but it’s expected to be confirmed at more than 10.5 million next year. That means, at the very least, that the 180 House districts will have to be reconfigured to take in more people.
“That wouldn’t be too difficult in urban areas with high density, but it will be a big change in rural counties where the population is more spread out,” Lumsden said. “It will significantly change the map.”
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, will again chair the Appropriations subcommittee on human resources. It’s one of just eight subcommittees charged with overseeing the budgets for all state agencies.
“I am grateful to return, as I requested, to the committees where Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments have placed their trust in me to work,” she said, noting that joint budget hearings start Tuesday.
The hearings, where agency heads present their funding proposals to House and Senate lawmakers, can be viewed online at www.legis.ga.gov.
Floyd County’s freshman House delegate, Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Rydal, got a seat on the Transportation Committee. During his campaign this fall he pledged to push along construction of the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor linking U.S. 411 and I-75.
The retired probate judge also will serve on the Judiciary Committee and the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight Committee.
Dempsey also is a member of the Transportation Committee. Her other assignments are on Rules; Economic Development and Tourism; Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications; Health and Human Services; and Higher Education.
Lumsden is a member of the committees on Insurance; Rules; Public Safety and Homeland Security; State Properties; Governmental Affairs; Human Relations and Aging; Budget and Fiscal Affairs; and the Appropriations subcommittees on education and public safety.