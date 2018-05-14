Local legislators play key roles in laws aimed at guarding the rights of children, the disabled and elderly
Local lawmakers and advocates are cheering a batch of legislation that enacts protections for some of the state's more vulnerable populations.
“I’m thrilled to announce that Gov. (Nathan) Deal has signed many critical bills into law that will greatly benefit our state’s citizens, especially Georgia’s children and adults with disabilities,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome.
Elderly residents also will find relief under several measures backed by Lynn Reeves. The director of the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging in Rome traveled to Atlanta to testify of the need during legislative hearings.
Dempsey sponsored several key pieces and two other Floyd County delegates — Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee — are co-sponsors of others.
A foster care initiative sponsored by Dempsey limits the public release of foster parents' personal information while requiring the state to provide caregivers with more information about a child. It also allows the Division of Family and Children Services to help foster children between the ages of 18 and 21, instead of ending the safety net abruptly on graduation.
Her House Bill 920 makes state records more available on adopted children, their biological parents and adoptive parents if the child dies, suffers a near fatality or is an alleged victim of abuse. She also co-sponsored a measure that prohibits public schools from expelling children from preschool to third grade without first trying to address the problem with a system of supports.
"Also, I was extremely proud to continue my work in expanding employment options for Georgians with disabilities," Dempsey said.
An outgrowth of a study committee Dempsey chaired in 2015, House Bill 831 establishes the Employment First Georgia Council, tasked with trying to place working-age state beneficiaries with disabilities in jobs where they're integrated on an equal basis with non-disabled workers.
Hufstetler co-sponsored a measure in the Senate that advocates for the elderly say will address an inequity in how the state tries to recoup Medicaid payments when a beneficiary dies. Previously, officials wouldn't go after an estate worth less than $25,000 but could take everything from an estate worth more. Under Senate Bill 370, the first $25,000 of an estate is exempt from recovery.
And Lumsden was an important backer of HB 803, which defines and sets penalties for "trafficking" older and disabled adults — gaining control of them to take over their monthly subsistence payments.