Two study committees local lawmakers have been working on this year will wrap up deliberations this week.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, chairs the Senate Study Committee on Evaluating and Simplifying Physician Oversight of Physician Assistants and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses.
They're looking at loosening restrictions on PAs and APRNs -- such as nurse practitioners and nurse midwives -- with an eye to expanding access to medical care. The committee meeting, set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the State Capitol, will be livestreamed through the Senate website.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, is finishing his third year on the House Rural Development Council, an ongoing initiative to increase opportunities in the less-populated areas of the state.
The group is slated to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Americus, at the South Georgia Technical College's technology center. A livestream is expected to be available on the council's web page.
Hemp-growing regulations, nursing homes and funding for broadband and water and sewer are among the topics of discussion on Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Wednesday session, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, will be devoted to finalizing this year's report to the Georgia General Assembly.
Both study committees are expected to include legislative recommendations for the 2020 session, which starts Jan. 13.
In previous years, the rural council focused on infrastructure and healthcare. A push to expand high-speed internet into outlying counties led to legislation that allows rural electric companies to offer the service.
Lumsden has said the group is taking a more far-reaching approach this year, with presentations including transportation, timber, solar power and international trade.
"There are so many things that have to work together to move the ball for our rural communities," he said.
Hufstetler's committee will disband after it finalizes a report with recommendations for action. There's a corresponding House committee and the groups have held several combined sessions.
PAs and APRNs -- who have the equivalent of a master's degree at a minimum -- are allowed to practice in Georgia under a physician's oversight. Doctors can supervise up to four PAs or eight APRNs.
Testimony presented during earlier meetings indicated many states are less restrictive, with independent practice allowed in 14 states for PAs and 24 states for APRNs.
However, the Medical Association of Georgia, representing physicians, is opposed to expanding the scope of practice for any of the mid-level providers.