Local lawmakers net high scores from ACU
The political advocacy and education group's major project is CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. It also publishes a report each year scoring state legislators on their votes on select bills.
"These ratings are meant to reflect how elected officials view the role of government in an individual's life," ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a letter accompanying the report.
Hufstetler received a score of 80 percent and an award for conservative achievement for the 2017 session. He's one of seven Georgia senators recognized by the organization, which gave the chamber an overall average of 61 percent.
Floyd County's House delegates scored lower, and the House as a whole averaged a score of 51 percent.
Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville, voted the way ACU wanted 77 percent of the time. Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, were each rated at 71 percent.
Schlapp said the organization looks at every piece of legislation up for a vote and chooses "the most meaningful bills" on which to base the ratings.
Hufstetler was downgraded for his support of House Bill 265, which gave a tax break to the Woodruff Arts Center and expanded credits for entities that create quality jobs in certain areas. It passed both chambers and was signed by Gov. Nathan Deal.
"ACU does not believe government should interfere with the free market ...," the report stated.
He also supported Senate Bill 206, which requires insurance companies to cover children's hearing aids, but lost points because, "ACU opposes mandates that interfere with the free market and drive up the cost of health insurance for everyone."
Coomer, Dempsey and Lumsden also were downgraded for their support of SB 206, which became law July 1, 2017, and their votes on the tax-break bill.
They also supported another measure opposed by the ACU, which provided $60 million in tax credits to investors in rural businesses. SB 133 passed the House by a vote of 168 to 4 and the Senate, 29 to 23. Hufstetler was opposed.
The other bill of contention dealt with eminent domain. HB 434 reduced to 5 years — from 20 years — the amount of time a city or county has to hold on to condemned property before it can be sold to a developer.
"ACU opposes the use of eminent domain for anything other than public use," the report states.
Dempsey and Lumsden voted for the measure, which passed the House 145 to 17. Coomer did not cast a vote, and neither did Hufstetler in the Senate. The measure also passed the Senate and became law last July.
Local lawmakers earned high marks for votes supporting campus carry, private school scholarships and a registry of undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes.