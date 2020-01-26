Local lawmakers go back into session at 10 a.m. Monday for Day 5 of the 40-day Georgia General Assembly.
The proceedings are broadcast live -- as are committee meetings -- on the website at www.legis.ga.gov.
New legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is slated to be introduced on first reading Monday and assigned to a committee for vetting.
Senate Bill 302, by Rep. John Albers, R-Roswell, would provide for an independent economic analysis of certain tax breaks upon request by the chairs of the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways & Means Committee. Hufstetler chairs his chamber's finance committee.
A measure co-sponsored by Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, also is scheduled for action this week.
House Bill 538 would clarify that, for property tax appeals heard by the Georgia Tax Trubunal, all questions of law will be decided without deference to the interpretation of the Georgia Department of Revenue.
The bill is slated for a hearing at 2 p.m. Monday by the House Judiciary Committee subcommittee chaired by Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown.
Members of the Floyd County delegation also have a number of committee meetings scheduled for the legislative week, which will run through Friday.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, has two sessions with the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee -- at 3 pm. Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday's agenda includes presentations from the chief information security officer and chief cyber security officer of Georgia Tech.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, has a joint meeting of the House and Senate committees on public safety and homeland security at 1:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a presentation on gangs by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Lumsden's House Bill 784 is scheduled to go before his Governmental Affairs subcommittee at 2 p.m. Monday. The measure would allow school boards to discuss school safety plans in closed session. It could move to the full committee as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Hufstetler has called a Senate Finance Committee meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday. Before that, he has a health and human services committee meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday; a retirement committee meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and a higher education meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.