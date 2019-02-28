Floyd County's legislative delegates moved several bills over the hump this week, keeping them alive for the remainder of the 2019 Georgia General Assembly session.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, said he's scheduled to present his House Bill 279 to the full chamber today.
The measure would allow certified law enforcement officers assigned to the Georgia Department of Revenue to use their vehicles for off-duty security jobs. Other agencies such as the GBI and Georgia State Patrol already may approve the use for their officers.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, presented two bills in quick succession Thursday that the full Senate passed unanimously over to the House.
Both were submitted at the request of GDOR Commissioner Lynne Riley and had no opposition. SB 127 would require all gas distributors to file their motor fuel tax reports electronically. SB 128 sets late penalties for employers who don't file their statements of income tax withholding by the Jan. 31 deadline.
Hufstetler also carried HB 183 through the Senate Thursday, which makes it ready for Gov. Brian Kemp's signature. It clarifies that property owners still have the right to appeal their assessment even if they haven't filed a return.
"It's generally accepted, but a few counties aren't doing this," Hufstetler said.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, passed two bills authorizing pilot programs treating obesity and related conditions. HB 160 covers bariatric surgery; HB 187 covers medication and counseling.
Dempsey also got her HB 197 through the House Thursday. If it passes the Senate, it would create a central database integrating information from all the state's medical and social service agencies.
Lumsden's HB 33 also is over in the Senate now. The bill extends the time to renew weapons permits for military service members who are stationed out of the country.
Bills must pass at least one chamber by March 7, Crossover Day.