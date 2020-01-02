There's a chance Georgia will follow North Carolina's lead in imposing an excise tax on certain vaping products if at least one local lawmaker has his druthers.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said during the Rome City Commission's annual Hometown Connection Delegation Breakfast that they should expect to see legislation this year for a 5-cent-per-fluid-milliliter excise tax on consumable vapor products containing nicotine.
"I talked a lot about this a year ago," Hufstetler said, adding that he also supports raising the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21. "(The vaping industry) is creating instant addicts out of our college and high school kids."
As the North Carolina law reads, the wholesale or retail dealer would be liable for the excise tax on products that use a mechanical heating element, battery or electronic circuit that can be used to produce vapor from nicotine in a solution.
"The term includes any vapor cartridge or other container of nicotine in a solution or other form that is intended to be used with or in an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, or similar product or device," states a North Caroline Department of Revenue fact sheet.
As of January of last year, 12 states have some level of excise taxes on vapor, including Minnesota with a tax of 95% of wholesale cost, California with a tax on 67.7% of wholesale cost and Pennsylvania with a tax on 40% of wholesale cost. Besides North Carolina, the only other states with a $0.05/ml tax are Louisiana, Delaware and Kansas, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.
North Carolina's vapor excise tax brought in $4.5 million for the state in 2018.
Sometimes referred to as a "sin tax," Georgia Municipal Association's governmental relations associate Joel Wiggins said during the Hometown Connection discussion December 20 at Rome City Hall that it's important to avoid using taxes as a punitive measure.
"This is a health conscious step forward," Wiggins said, adding the GMA feels the $0.05/ml excise tax is a reasonable amount.
Wiggins' GMA colleague Charlotte Davis said that in addition to the tax, the GMA would like to see Rome and other cities expand the prohibition of smoking into outdoor facilities such as public parks.
"About 36 cities have set local ordinances trying to regulate vaping products similarly to how they regulate tobacco products," Davis said. "What we've seen so far is treating vaping products like tobacco products through Georgia's Smokefree Air Act, which does have a local control piece, but vaping is not part of that."