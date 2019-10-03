For the month of October both Rome and Floyd County police officers will incorporate pink into their uniforms in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Rome police have ordered all pink badges for their officers while Floyd County will have a mixture of pink badges and pink bands around their badges.
Local law enforcement regularly supports awareness and tries to promote causes through vehicle magnets and ribbons, Debbie Burnett, assistant chief for the Rome Police Department said.
"Officers tie ribbons to their patrol cars or place magnets in support of breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease, child abuse and being drug free. These are just a few examples of how what we try to spread awareness of as well as how we get involved in the community," she said.
Another way the Rome police like to get involved in the community is through the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. Several of the RCPD officers participate in the walk which raises money for the Rome Hospitality House.
"We're trying to be immersed in the community," she said.
Rome police took their new badges for a spin on Wednesday when they visited Fifth Avenue Health Care Center for a Coffee with a Cop-type event. said Burnett. The officers spent time with several residents including retired officer James Solomon, who is well known among Rome officers.
"I remember him patrolling my neighborhood when I was a little girl," Burnett said. "In fact, he was the first contact I ever had with a police officer."