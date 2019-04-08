A pair of high school students riding down Martha Berry Blvd. over the weekend helped stop an attempted carjacking.
Rider Marr and Trace McClanahan, both 17-year-old Armuchee High School students, saw what they thought was a man pushing a disabled vehicle in front of Sumo Japanese Steak House around 3 p.m. Sunday. Once they stopped to help, however, both quickly realized the man was actually attempting to take the vehicle.
"Me and my buddy Trace got him out of the car and onto the ground and you could tell he was on drugs or something," said Marr. "It was crazy."
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Letonio Christopher Allen, 29, of 215 Hasty Road, was arrested Sunday near the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd. and North 5th Avenue after forcing his way into a moving vehicle feet first through the driver's side window.
While attempting to enter the car, Allen injured the elderly driver by kicking her in the wrist. He also endangered the victim and others by blocking her view of the road.
Once police arrived on the scene, Allen disobeyed the commands of officers.
Police were there quick to respond to the scene, according to Marr.
"Another guy across the street said he was calling 911," said Marr. "About a minute later there were six police cars there."
Marr said after officers arrived he and McClanahan were able to speak with the victim.
"She said thank you," said Marr. "The car got a little roughed up, but it was alright."
Allen is charged with felony hijacking a motor vehicle, exploitation of an elderly person and aggravated assault. He is also charged with misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstruction of driver's view and obstruction of a street or sidewalk.
He remained in jail without bond Monday.