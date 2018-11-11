City and county officials have a line-up of meetings this week, and most of them are on Tuesday.
All of them are public.
The sessions start off at 8 a.m. Tuesday, when representatives of the Rome City and Floyd County commissioners are slated to talk about an economic development model for the coming year. Further discussion about responsibilities for the new dog park at Ridge Ferry Park also is planned.
The meeting will be held in the Sam King Room of City Hall, 601 Broad St.
One of three transportation planning meetings follows at noon, also in the Sam King Room.
The entire county makes up a single Metropolitan Planning Agency and members of the technical coordinating committee — from local, state and federal agencies — are expected to vet a proposed unified work program for 2019. They'll also share information on projects their agencies are working on in Floyd County.
At 4 p.m., both the County Commission and the Cave Spring City Council will convene for work sessions, followed by business meetings at 6 p.m.
Cave Spring officials meet in their historic Fannin Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
On the agenda this month are discussions — and possibly action — on a proposed distilled spirits referendum and an evening curfew. Council members also will get an update at their work session on the city's cur-rent budget and ongoing sewer rehabilitation project.
County Commissioners meet in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Danny Price with The Spires at Berry College is scheduled to give a construction update on the continuing care retirement community dur-ing the 4 p.m. caucus.
At their regular meeting, board members will take up several pending purchases for the Floyd County Jail, including a $139,000 body scanner. Commissioners also are expected to accept three federal Homeland Security grants totaling $55,670.
On Wednesday, the citizens' advisory committee of the Rome-Floyd Metropolitan Organization is set to meet at noon in City Hall. The MPO's transportation policy committee meeting is also there, at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Both entities will look over the 2019 work program before its final adoption. Several federal transit grants also are expected to be approved by the transportation policy committee.