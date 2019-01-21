Arlesser Buford Finley was born in Floyd County on January 23, 1919, to the late John Henry Buford and Lenora Battle. She was married to Hardy Finley Sr. on June 1, 1946. Her three sons include Albert (Bobbie) Berrian, Hardy (Helena) Finley Jr. and the late Billy (Barbara) Finley.
She has six grandchildren, Elesser Berrian, Jamie Sullivan, Carmen Jones, Kymberly Richardson, Sheila Calhoun and the late Rico Berrian. Seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also wish her well.