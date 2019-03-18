Three local emergency responders were among those awarded for outstanding service to their communities at the 40th Annual Northwest Georgia Region 1 Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Banquet on March 14.
Local winners included William "Bill" Peace, Floyd County 911 Center, who received the Dr. Virginia Hamilton Special Achievement award; Scott Johnson, Redmond EMS, who received the Dr. James H. Creel Jr. Pioneer of the Year award; and Daniel Smith, Redmond EMS, who received the Stanley Payne EMS Leadership award.
Held this year at the West Georgia Technical College campus in Waco, the banquet occurs annually to honor Emergency Medical Services providers and stakeholders from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties for excellence in pre-hospital care, education, pioneering and special achievements.