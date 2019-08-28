The Floyd County Commission gave the go-ahead to start SPLOST upgrades at State Mutual Stadium, although the money’s not going to buy as much as expected.
“It’s specialty work,” County Manager Jamie McCord told the board. “Not everybody wants to do this and we only had two bidders.”
Commissioners awarded a construction contract not to exceed $1.9 million to Rome-based Brooks Building Group this week. McCord said they’re still working out specifics but everyone wants to be ready to go in early September. “The Braves want to go ahead and get this done in the off-season, ahead of the All Star game.”
Plans will include renovation of the Terrace and Sections 207 and 209. There also will be an expansion of the team store and promotions storage space. Some improvements at Gate 1, next to the Miller Lite Marina, also made the cut.
What’s missing are hoped-for additions such as a roof over Bubba’s Barbecue Barn, a shade canopy and modifications for Gate 6 and a new Gate 9 to serve fans in the overflow parking area.
“We just don’t have the money,” McCord said, adding that he expects to have an agreement spelling out the details at the board’s Sept. 10 meeting. “The Braves are not happy, but they understand.”
The Rome Braves signed a contract in March to stay in Rome through at least 2025. The move came after voters approved a $2 million earmark in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package to upgrade the 17-year-old public facility.
McCord said the ball club is putting $1.8 million into the project as well. That will go to the sound system, jumbotron screen, clubhouse addition and renovations and new wayfinding signage.
The contract calls for the Braves to handle routine maintenance and upkeep while the county is responsible for major repairs and renovations. Before the season opened, county crews replaced carpeting and tiles, painted and switched the stadium over to LED lighting.
The Brooks Building contract will include a new overhang for the Terrace, new seating and an indoor area with air conditioning and doors that can be rolled up in mild weather. Rows of half-moon tables and chairs are planned for Sections 207 and 209 in front of the Terrace.
The team store and storage and Home Plate Gate improvements are still under negotiation, McCord said.
Seven companies sent representatives to the pre-bid meeting but just Brooks Building and Atlanta-based Astra Group Inc. submitted bids. Astra Group offered to do the job for $4 million; Brooks was at $2.6 million.
Purchasing rules allow value-engineering negotiations with the low-bidder.