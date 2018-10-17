Hurricane Michael, a category 4 storm, slammed into the northern Gulf Coast near Mexico Beach, Florida, as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall in the nation’s recorded history. The storm’s death toll continues to rise and is now close to 50, with the bulk of those deaths in the U.S. Damage is already estimated over $8 billion.
A team from RomeGACares recently sent two tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies to folks in eastern North Carolina and is already back at it again in hopes of helping victims on the Florida panhandle.
The RomeGaCares donation drop-off location, 1929 N. Broad St. behind North Rome Church of God, is open during normal business hours 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Donations may also be dropped off during normal business hours at Keller Williams Realty, 200 E. Second Ave. Those looking to help may visit www.floydsheriff.com/romegacares/ for more information as well as a list of needed items.
The Atlanta Braves organization, as part of the Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts, is also collecting relief supplies and donations at all minor league affiliates, including the Rome Braves.
Donations will be accepted at the Rome Braves Ticket Office at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of October.
A second drop-off location will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library’s front desk and children’s department, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Rome has also organized a one-day supply drive for this Saturday at the Braves Miracle Field of Rome from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit redcross.org/atlantabraves for more information.
The Rome Rotary Club also sent out a call for action this week in hopes of collecting monetary donations for hurricane victims in Florida.
District 6940 officials are still making determinations as to the best distribution of the funds collected as the area is still being assessed by victims of the storm and government organizations.
Rotary encourages those interested in donating to access the district website for the area affected at http://www.rotary6940.org/ or their Facebook page at facebook.com/RotaryInternationalDistrict6940/ for updated information.
Additionally, the United Methodist Committee on Relief is planning its efforts to the church’s Alabama-West Florida, South Georgia and Florida Conferences.
Affected conferences are not yet ready to receive out-of-conference volunteers, according to UMCOR, so those wishing to provide assistance are asked to please not self-deploy or donate unsolicited items, as many areas are still engaged in emergency response efforts.
Those wishing to donate to UMCOR’s Hurricane Michael efforts are asked to visit hurricanemichaelrecovery.org, or call 888-942-4477 for more information.