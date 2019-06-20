In preparation for a Back to School Bash, Thankful Missionary Baptist Church is having a Stuffed Bookbag School Supply Drive on Friday.
On Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a spot at the church where donations can be dropped off by anyone within the community. During this day there will also be lunch sacks for $5 which will include a hamburger or hot dog, chips, cookie and bottled water. All funds generated will be used towards the B2SB. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
The Back to School Bash will be July 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. for the youth of Northwest Georgia.
The bash will be a day full of fun for all ages that will encompass live entertainment, youth motivational speakers, games, food and free bookbags stuffed with school supplies. School supplies can be costly, and the church would like to help the families within the Rome community that are not able to purchase school supplies.