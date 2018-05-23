Local ballot set for November election
Floyd County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace is facing a challenge from Democrat Stephanie Wright, a professor at Georgia Highlands College.
Two seats in the Georgia General Assembly delegation also are contested.
Rome Democrat Evan Ross is going up against incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler for the District 52 senate seat, which spans all of Floyd and parts of Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow counties.
The House District 13 race — covering Rome and part of unincorporated Floyd County — is between Democrat John Burnette II and incumbent Republican Katie Dempsey.
Also, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, is facing a challenge from Democrat Steven Lamar Foster, a Dalton physician. The 14th Congressional District covers Northwest Georgia.
A few local incumbents — all Republicans — have no Democratic opposition and will be listed alone on the November ballot.
State Reps. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville, are unopposed for new two-year terms.
Floyd County Commissioners Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock have no challengers and neither do County Board of Education members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel. Both offices are for four-year terms.
Also, the nonpartisan judge races were decided Tuesday and the winners will start new four-year terms on the bench in January.
Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price was unopposed, as was Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks. Kay Ann Wetherington, an assistant district attorney, won her bid for the seat held by Superior Court Judge Tami Colston, who did not seek re-election.
Runoffs in statewide races are scheduled for July 24.
Republicans have to choose between Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp as their gubernatorial nominee. Contests also are underway for the lieutenant governor and secretary of state slots on the ballot.
Democrats have a runoff for their state school superintendent nominee. It's between Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr.