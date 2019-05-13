Local attorney Bryan Johnson announced his candidacy to run for superior court judge in 2020 on Monday.
Johnson grew up in Covington, Georgia and graduated from Newton County High School. He also received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 2003. Johnson graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law of Mercer University in 2009. Prior to moving to Rome, he served as an Assistant District Attorney in Clayton County.
Johnson moved to Rome in 2010 and began working for Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson, which was then known as Cox, Byington, Corwin, Brumlow & Twyman. Johnson was made a partner in the firm in 2015. He currently serves as the Judge for the Rome Municipal Court, having been appointed in December of 2017 and currently serves as the Floyd County Administrator.
Johnson’s campaign committee is comprised of Steven E. Kemp as Chairman and Janet F. Byington as Treasurer.
Johnson is married to the former Emily Griffin, an Assistant District Attorney in Floyd County and a past President of the Rome Bar Association. Bryan and Emily have two children, Natalee and George.
“My wife and I have made Rome our home. Her family has been in Floyd County for over 100 years. It would be an honor to serve the people of this great community,” Johnson said.