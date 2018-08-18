Living & Giving Lifestyle wins national recognition
Living & Giving Lifestyle was honored in the REA category for shops with more than one location. The other finalists included the Silver Dahlia in Glastonbury, Connecticut and Paddington Station in Ashland, Oregon.
Lisa Landry and her husband opened the shop as a plant and gift store in 2007 on the first floor of the Forrest Place building. Today the store is in three times its original space and has expanded its lines of merchandise. The pop-up store directly across the hall from Living & Giving hosts entrepreneurs for brief periods of time who don't have brick and mortar space and gives them the opportunity to test market their products.
Sheree White joined Landry five years ago and became a partner last year. White said they were so surprised to have been named the winners at the trade show event in New York.
"We weren't expecting it at all," White said. "It's a fabulous recognition for us."
The store was nominated by one of its vendors.
"They contacted us and asked for certain information about the store and we had to submit photographs," White said. Landry said she was subsequently asked to submit a 500-word essay about the process of having a single store and growing into a multiple store location.
"I wrote that essay and submitted it to Gifts and Decor and then forgot about it," Landry said. They found out about three weeks ago that they were finalists and were invited to New York for the awards. "We were totally shocked," Landry said.
Most recently the pop-up shop hosted a Farmers Market with several vendors bringing merchandise from fruits and veggies to locally farm-raised beef.