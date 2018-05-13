Little River Canyon National Preserve adds new volunteer positions
Little River Canyon National Preserve depends heavily on volunteers to serve the quarter to half million visitors that visit the park every year. The volunteers provide information to visitors in the beautiful eco-friendly Little River Canyon Center and at Little River Falls. The park is adding more positions this year throughout the park. Working positions added this year are for maintenance, visitor safety, trail monitoring, litter pickup and educational assistants. This includes staffing new locations such as Canyon Mouth and overlooks on busy days and holidays.
Training begins soon for these volunteer positions. For more information, call Larry Beane at Little River Canyon National Preserve (256)845-9605.
There are different types of volunteers. Our greatest needs is greeting visitors at the front desk, and outdoors at the Little River Falls. Other locations in the park are important, but not as critical.
People call and visit the Canyon Center front desk asking for directions, information, and to see the movie. If you like dealing with people this is one of the more rewarding volunteer positions you can take on.
For those who would rather be outside and do physical labor, the park needs maintenance assistance all year. The park does not have a trails crew. We need people to hike or walk our trails to report downed trees, spot hazards, and help keep the litter picked up. Resources management is able to train people in special habitat restoration and resources monitoring. Retired teachers who miss the teachable moments work well as educational assistants for school group educational field trips.
The park provides free uniforms to identify people as volunteers, specific safety equipment, and materials as needed. Experienced volunteers and staff train and mentor new volunteers. Our volunteers are extremely important members of the park family, and for their safety, volunteers cannot participate in dangerous situations such as fire, rope rescue and law enforcement. It is an enjoyable way to gain experience, meet visitors from all over the world, and improve the visitor experience for everyone.
Park Superintendent Steve Black invites you to come enjoy the park, and consider volunteering. Check out our webpage at www.nps.gov/liri . You can follow our updates and find park pictures on Facebook at “lirinps.”