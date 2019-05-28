The joint Solid Waste Commission gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the creation of a litter and blight remediation task force.
County Commissioners Wright Bagby and Allison Watters have been working on a plan and he presented the group with a synopsis drafted by Watters. The SWC approval clears the way for the Rome and Floyd County boards to start fleshing out the details.
“This proposal is just some thoughts, but it’s a good start,” said Bagby, who likened it to the long-ago initiative putting fire-safety education in the schools.
“Now every fifth-grader knows what to do in a fire,” he said. “We can do the same thing with the way we look at litter and blight in this community.”
The document sets the stage for a citizen task force to come up with programs to end littering — intentional and unintentional — and illegal dumping. Ideas on the table now range from marketing campaigns and free landfill events to enforcement actions. Code revisions to address blighted properties also could be recommended.
“More than just an eyesore, litter and blight are costly to clean up, impact our quality of life and economic
development and negatively affect property values and community image,” Watters’ draft states.
Members of the SWC discussed other avenues such as hosting education events at the new Rome-Floyd Recycling Center and issuing school challenges. City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson suggested establishing Boy Scout and Girl Scout badges.
“The idea is to instill neighborhood-level pride,” City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Officials agreed that diverse perspectives will be key to the task force’s success. While representatives of the Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County governments will have unofficial seats, the draft calls for stakeholder participation.
“We want this to be citizen-driven, like the SPLOST committee,” Bagby explained. “We can pass all the rules and regulations we want to, but unless we get citizen involvement it won’t work.”
Among the stakeholder groups officials want to tap is the local healthcare industry, education, real estate, law enforcement, public relations, and economic development — likely the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful is slated to play a major organizational role.
Rome and Floyd County commissioners are expected to discuss the next steps at their Joint Services meeting, scheduled for 8 a.m. June 4. The bimonthly meeting brings together the mayor, commission chair, the vice chairs and the city and county managers to review shared projects.
McCord said county work crews picked up litter 100 times last year and Rome crews went out 78 times, but the clean-ups will continue to be short-lived without a change in attitude.