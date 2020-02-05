Williamson Street, Chulio Road and Martha Berry Boulevard are among the areas around Rome that are known for litter.
They're also on a list of roads that you can sign up to clean by joining the Adopt-A-Mile program.
For a one time fee of $250, Floyd County's litter clean-up program sends out groups to the areas to pick up trash. The fee covers all tools -- such as grabbers, bags and gloves -- and signs for the groups.
Amy and Chip Dawkins adopted a section of Turner Chapel Road back in September. They've already exceeded the minimum four clean-ups a year they promised, because litter collects on the road so often.
"It looks terrible," she said.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Director Emma Wells said Cub Scout Pack 113 and the Northwest Georgia Boy Scout Council have each adopted different sections of Fifth Avenue.
The update came during Wednesday's meeting of the Litter and Blight Task Force. But Wells noted the program only covers public property.
Task force members talked about the problems of cleaning up litter on private properties, such as businesses and residences.
Chair David Mathis said a vacant parcel beside CVS Pharmacy on Maple Avenue was "covered with trash," but the owner was contacted by the county and it's since been cleaned up.
Floyd County Commissioner Allison Watters, another task force member, said a lot near the Mapco gas station on U.S. 411 also needs attention. Bagged trash and litter collects in a gully on the property.
Watters said County Manager Jamie McCord told her part of the trench is on the U.S. 411 right of way and he plans to send a crew out to clean it up.
The county commissioner said the owner would also be notified about their responsibility.
"It's right there as you're coming into Rome and Floyd County and it's very visible from the highway," Watters said.
At the end of the meeting, County Commissioner Wright Bagby praised the task force members for the work they've done.
"This is making a difference," he said. "It's going to take a long time ... but people are going to be stunned."
To sign up for Adopt-a-Mile, visit keepromefloydbeautiful.org/adopt-a-mile or contact Wells at ewells@romega.us or 706-236-4456.