'Line the route and show support'
Loftin is a member of Marine Moms of Georgia. She said the group does a lot of activities to support and encourage service members — and the relay run honoring the nearly 20,000 who have died during the War on Terror is close to her heart.
"I'm going to head out Shorter Avenue to where the railroad tracks are at and wait for them, to cheer them on," Loftin said.
The runners left Fort Irwin, California, on April 7 and are scheduled to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 5, planting a marker to honor a fallen hero every mile along the route. They were slated to spend Monday night at Bay Springs Country Inn and Campground in Centre, Alabama.
Leslie Duke of Duke Military Museum said he will be at the state line about 7 a.m., to lead the run into Rome in a Humvee carrying a Gold Star father. The group will likely hit the tracks near Plant Hammond about 8 a.m.
"I'm going to be out there with my flag and I'm urging as many people as possible to line the route and show their support for them," Loftin said.
The route and spots for one-minute stops to plant markers are posted on the RunForTheFallen.org website. The procession will stay on Ga. 20 into Rome, with hopes to make it as far as the Sam's Club area around 10 a.m. A contingent of local law enforcement officers plan to join the run at Second Avenue about 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.
Runners will head down Second Avenue and take Dean Avenue to U.S. 411 East. Today's 52-mile leg will continue into Cartersville and down U.S. 41 past LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson. Plans are to end the run with a ceremony recognizing the service members honored today at a point just over the Etowah River bridge.