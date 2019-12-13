If you find yourself driving on Lakeview Drive in Lindale this month, keep your eye out for one of the biggest real Christmas trees in the area.
Richard Beauchamp, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, planted a 4 ft tall spruce tree in the front yard of his home 20 years ago. Today, it stands at 35 ft.
"It was shorter than me when it was planted," Beauchamp's wife of 25 years Gail chuckled.
Over the years, Beachamp has decorated the tree for Christmas by stringing colorful lights around the tree. Over the years, as the tree grew, he began using an extended pole to string the lights along the tree.
"We decorated it every year up until a couple years ago," said Beauchamp.
Around the same time, Beauchamp was diagnosed with bone marrow Leukemia and back in February, he was also diagnosed with Myeloma. This combined with the ever growing height of the tree made it nearly impossible to decorate the tree.
Until this year.
Recently, the Beauchamps had a pool put in their backyard. Through this project, they met Shane Byrd, who had a bucket truck that can reach up to 60 ft.
Later on, Byrd offered to help decorate the tree for Christmas and just like that, the Beauchamps' Christmas tree was decorated once again.
After he arrived home last Sunday after spending eight days in the hospital, he saw his dream of a decorated tree come to fruition.
"I was really hoping to do it one more time after two years and I'm thankful I got the chance," he said.