Multiple generations of Lindale families lined Park Avenue Saturday for the annual Independence Day parade. Tiny tots were waving American flags as they dashed into the street every so often to pick up candies tossed from the parade entries, a time-honored tradition that was a highlight of the parade again this year.
Jane Palmer, a retired city educator, was there with three generations of her family.
"Just about all these people live in Lindale and we've always had parades, the Homecoming parade, the Christmas parade and Fourth of July. It's just always special for people who have lived here all of their lives," Palmer said. She said that the work that has been done by the Restoration Lindale group over the last half dozen years to make Lindale look better has instilled even more pride in the community.
"It's a tight-knit community that makes it all come together," said Brian Corntassel, a Pepperell High Class of '87 graduate. "Once a Lindale boy, you're always a Lindale boy."
He said that he and his wife Lisa have been coming to the parade since he moved back to Lindale several years ago. It's an event that he remembers from his childhood.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter served as Grand Marshal and said he was extremely honored to fill that role.
"I've never been Grand Marshal of anything," Burkhalter said. "It was really flattering." The Lindale parade Grand Marshal always gets to ride in the old Pepperell fire truck and Burkhalter remembered the last time he had been on that truck was in seventh grade.
"That was a long time ago," Burkhalter said. He said he tried to get Tim Reynolds to let him drive the truck but couldn't convince Reynolds to let him have the steering wheel.
The sheriff commended the Restoration Lindale group for its efforts to revive the old mill community, and was impressed by the crowd that lined Park Avenue from the elementary school to the railroad tracks.
Little Isaiah Winters, 6, and his brother Sayer Winters, 4, crawled up into the bed of their dad's pick-up truck and gazed down Park Avenue waiting for the parade to come.
"I like the candy," Sayer said. "I'm a sugar monster."
His older brother said he was ready to run out between floats to grab up the candy and was ready for fireworks.
Little Nick Shores, 5, rode his bicycle decorated with balloons, red, white and blue tassels and an American flag across the Silver Creek Bridge to show that he was ready for the parade.
"I like fireworks and parades," Shores said. "I don't like barbecue."
Palmer may have summed the day up the best when she said, "We not only love our little town of Lindale, but our country."