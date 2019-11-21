At the last quarterly meeting of the year, the Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees voted on the installation of new lights near the amphitheater project.
The amphitheater has been an ongoing RACA project for the last few years after a $100,000 donation had been made by Dr. and Mrs. Charles Sennett as a memorial for their son, Chuck.
Plans are for an open-air stage on the library grounds, with a series of seating terraces in a natural bowl overlooking the Oostanaula River.
Floyd County Facilities Manager Ryan Davis commented on how the new lights, which would be installed through Georgia Power, would not only benefit the amphitheater project, but also the portion of the Heritage Trail System that runs along the river.
After a brief discussion among board trustees, the vote was passed unanimously.
There still isn't a set date for the amphitheater project to begin, but they have promised that the two large pecan trees in the area will not be touched in the process.
Library Director Delana Sissel said she continues to look forward to the building of the project, stating that it will be "a wonderful addition to the community." Sissel hopes to use the amphitheater for library events such as storytelling.
A vote was taken among SHRLS Board of Trustees to renew Allison Watters as chair for 2020. The vote unanimously passed with Watters, a Floyd County commissioner, accepting the position for another year.
The library board is made up of representatives of Floyd and Polk counties and their cities and school boards.
Also on Thursday, Sissel announced that families will have the chance to have their children's picture taken with Santa Claus at the main branch.
Santa will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Parents will be able to access their children's pictures online with a code that will be given after the pictures are taken.