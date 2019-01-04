"If it quits raining, we're looking at an April or May opening," Levy said. "This rain has been unreal."
The project was originally envisioned as a modern-day resurrection of the old Third Avenue Hotel, but from concerns expressed by the Historic Preservation Commission to financing delayed the project
Now nearing completion, the building features six retail units on the ground floor and 26 condominium units on the third and fourth floor. The development features secure parking on the second floor with one space per bedroom in the condominiums. The second floor also includes storage space for each of the residences along with an exercise room and a separate large store area for bicycles and other larger items that residents may have.
At this point, 12 of the condominium units have been sold and four of the retail spaces have been sold.
Kimberly Prusakowski with Hardy Realty said that when completed and sold-out, the Lofts at Third and Broad will add almost $9 million to the tax base of downtown Rome.
"And I didn't get a TAD or a community development grant," Levy said.
The development features several large common areas where residents can visit or entertain guests including a rooftop deck that will feature a kitchen and lounge area complete with a massive outdoor flat screen television. The seating area on the roof offers spectacular views of the iconic Clocktower and Rome's downtown church steeples. Inside, there is a large residents’ lounge with a wet bar that is open all the way to the roof of the building and features several skylights.
"Elegant" is the word Levy used to describe the amenities in the building. Chandeliers will be used in most of the common spaces and public hallways. Prusakowski said the condominiums are designed for the modern family with data lines run to all living spaces in each unit. Kitchens will feature high-end appliances and residents will have their choice of granite or quartz countertops.
"Because it's an A-1 quality project," Levy said.
The exterior of the building will feature exposed columns that Levy was able to rescue both from the old Top Hat Formal Wear building that previously sat on the site and other buildings downtown which Levy has rehabilitated over the last two decades.
Prusakowski said those who made deposits for the purchase of units are a good mix of young professionals and empty-nesters.
Jimmy Byars at Hardy Realty said three of the retail spaces are being taken by one retailer. Those spaces wrap around the corner of Third Avenue and Broad. The fourth space is a smaller slot on Third Avenue. The two retail spaces still available are located on the Broad Street frontage closest to Southeast Gas and Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers.