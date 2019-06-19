The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is looking for community members to sponsor participants of Camp Goodtimes, a special needs camp for local youth and young adults that will begin on Monday.
Tammy Bryant, special programs director for RFPRD, said some families cannot afford the $100 fee for a week of camp activities, prompting Parks and Rec to ask the community to sponsor campers.
"Staff is hired who know how to work with special needs kids, that's why the cost is a little more," Bryant said. "This is such an important camp for those kids."
Local youth and young adults ages 6-21 can participate in the week-long camp, Bryant said. The camp is designed to give those with special needs the opportunity to experience a summer day camp with trained staff on hand to keep them safe she added.
According to the RFPRD website, activities include: swimming, bowling, crafts, field trips and more. Lunch and a light snack will be provided each day by the Summer Feeding Program.
Campers will take a trip on the Roman Holiday, go bowling, have a swim day and more, Bryant said. The trips will be both recreational and educational.
"We try and offer a variety of programs to the special needs community," Bryant said.
The RFPRD also offers the Challengers, a sports league through Parks and Rec designed for children with special needs that takes place throughout the year. Challengers bowling is every Saturday morning with fall baseball to begin later this year. For more information about the Challengers program visit the RFPRD website https://www.rfpra.com/fall-special-population.
For adult special needs club and activities check out the DIGS website https://digsrome.org. DIGS is a nonprofit that provides services for adults with developmental disabilities in the Rome-Floyd County area.
The dates for Camp Goodtimes are the week of June 24 – 28, July 1 – 5 and July 8 – 12 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m.