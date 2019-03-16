Close to 1,500 people, one of the largest crowds for a foot race in Rome, took off from Bridgepoint Plaza Saturday night and arrived back at the Town Green where they were greeted by a sea of foam and bubbles. Participants were decked out in everything green, from Bart Simpon-ish green hair to green hula skirts and just about anything else imaginable.
The annual Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon event is, perhaps, the largest fundraiser for the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec Department.
Grant Carroll, 2, was the winner of the children's division of the costume contest. Both of his parents are physicians at the Harbin Clinic, Kathryn Carroll and John-Scott Carroll. Alexis Farrer, 10, was the winner of the women's division of the contest while Lane Morris won the men's division. All of the winners are from Rome.
Brian Kelly came dressed in an outfit that made it look like he was running on the back of a tiny leprechaun.
"I really had no say in the matter, and I'm going to walk," said Kelly. His wife, Nancy Kelly, came up with the idea for the outfit.
Tamakia Denmon, who works at the Gordon Hospital, entered the event because her sister LaShonda Parker, teacher and member of the West End Elementary School running club, talked her into it. Parker said she came out to support about 50 members of the running club. It was the first time to participate in the event for both of them.
Harbin Clinic Marketing Content Manager Jim Alred said he thinks the popularity of the event stems from a couple of factors.
"Obviously the Harbin Clinic is all about health and wellness, and a lot of people don't think of a 5K as fun, but it's fun today. My hope is that people remember this and maybe it starts them on a health and wellness cycle," Alred said.