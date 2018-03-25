Legislature to OK honors for Paul Smith, Kristen Hearne
Drivers in Floyd and Polk counties will have concrete reminders of former state representative Paul Smith and slain police Polk County detective Kristen Hearne under legislation expected to pass the Georgia General Assembly this week.
Senate Resolution 745 contains authorization to name local bridges in honor of the two public servants.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said the measure listing a number of honorees throughout the state would sail through both chambers before the session ends at midnight Thursday.
Dempsey is the sponsor of the section naming the interchange at the South Rome Bypass and U.S. 27 after Smith — who held her seat in the legislature for 18 years.
As secretary and chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Smith helped "secure much-needed funding for the Northwest Georgia region," the resolution states. Notably, a 1992 promise he engineered from the state capped Floyd County’s share of the estimated $160 million South Rome Bypass at $6.36 million.
The resolution also cites Smith's service as the county's extension agent and his 63 years with the Rome Exchange Club organizing the annual Coosa Valley Fair.
"(H)e diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of his time, talents, and energy toward the betterment of his community and state," it reads.
Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, sponsored the section naming the bridge on Sybil Brannon Parkway over Ga. 278 the Detective Kristen Snead Hearne Memorial Bridge.
Hearne was shot to death in September while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle.
"The state of Georgia continues to mourn the loss of one of its most distinguished citizens," the resolution states.
Hearne, who would have turned 30 in November, graduated from Rockmart High School and served four years in Floyd County law enforcement before joining the Polk County Police Department in 2012.
"A compassionate and generous woman, Detective Hearne will long be remembered for her love of family and friendship, and this loyal wife, daughter, mother, and friend will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing her," the resolution states.
Dedication ceremonies and the installation of signage will be scheduled later in the year.