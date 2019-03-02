Georgians expect their family doctors to draw on information from X-rays, bloodwork and other specialized programs to come up with the best strategy for their health.
When Georgia lawmakers set strategies for the health of the state, however, they’re working with pieces of data housed in various agencies instead of the big picture.
That could change as early as next year if legislation sponsored by Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, becomes law. Her House Bill 197 is awaiting a vote in the Senate Science and Technology Committee after passing her chamber last week, 140 to 28.
“Have you ever tried to gather research … and you’re faced with going from agency to agency to collect facts?” Dempsey asked her fellow House members before the vote. “This will allow us to have timely access to data for our policy-making.”
HB 197 would create a central warehouse of information — the Georgia Data Analytic Center — under the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. Reports using aggregate data from all constituent services would be available to lawmakers, state agencies, academic institutions and public and private researchers.
"We need it," Dempsey said. "Our agencies need it, our state needs it and our people need it."
Similar bills passed the House and Senate last year but neither made it through the opposite chamber. HB 197 is the only one moving this year and Dempsey said it was drawn up with input from Gov. Brian Kemp’s staff.
“The timeliness of the data is a benefit,” Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, said. “But also, over time we can use this data to measure how our policies are affecting Georgians in terms of outcomes.”
Opponents of the proposed GDAC Project raised two concerns: privacy and funding.
Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, said the Experian data breach made more people aware of how much information about them is vulnerable and many want to opt out of data collections.
Dempsey said the legislation follows federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act security regulations. GDAC would collect individually identifiable data only if allowed under HIPAA, and its reports would be de-identified “wherever possible,” according to the text.
“This data collection is going on now in our agencies. This is not changing that collection at all, it is integrating it,” Dempsey said.
People receiving state services don’t have the option of doing it off the books, she noted.
As for funding, she said it should be included in the state budget but emphasized that the timely information would help Georgia take down more federal funding for programs that are working.
“For example, with the opioid crisis we are dealing with static numbers,” she said. “Georgia’s missing so many grants today because we do not have the data analytics to apply for them.”
The floor debate lasted just a few minutes before winding up with a comment from co-sponsor Rep. Penny Houston, R-Nashville. The 21-year veteran lawmaker has focused her career on child welfare and fiscal issues.
“By passing this bill, we’re going to save the lives of many children in Georgia,” Houston said.
The chairman of the Senate Science and Technology Committee, responsible for scheduling a hearing on HB 197, is Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford.
Unterman holds degrees in nursing and social work and was a co-sponsor of last year’s bill by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, that would have established a central database.