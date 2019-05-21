Leadership at the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion have confirmed they are once again entertaining serious offers for the sale of their post property on Shorter Avenue.
"We're waiting on a contract," said Post Commander Steve Rood. "We've had a couple of real good calls and this one is going to make us an offer. We expect something in the next few days."
A deal to sell the American Legion Post 5 property to Butler Properties collapsed in July 2018 after R.H. Ledbetter Properties revealed their plans to redevelop the Kmart property at Turner McCall Boulevard and Hicks Drive.
The original deal also included some Shorter University property adjacent to the Legion post as well as a sliver of land owned by the city. The German grocery chain Lidl had been revealed as the lead tenant for that site, but put off plans for increasing its presence in the region.
Lidl has also put plans for a major southeastern distribution center in the Highland 75 Industrial Park off I-75 in Bartow County on hold pending the success of retail development.
Cartersville-Bartow County Economic Development Executive Director Melinda Lemmon said "they stopped short of closing on the real estate. We're watching their retail progress with great interest."
The Georgia DOT had also been concerned about putting a new traffic signal at the entrance to any development on the Shorter Avenue site because of its proximity to the light at the Second Avenue and Shorter Avenue intersection.
Even when Butler was close to finalizing a deal for the property a year ago, Rood said that they had not seriously looked at any new locations for their post. He said the veterans group wasn't going to leave until a deal is done.