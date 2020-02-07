Longtime Rome broadcaster Nelle Reagan passed away Friday morning following a battle with ovarian cancer.
Reagan will be remembered by many who were guests on her radio program over the past five decades.
She spent the last 20-plus years were on WRGA where she revived an old program called Talk of the Town. Reagan hosted guests to talk about things that were happening across the community from the Chieftains Herb and Plant plant to the next Rome Little Theatre show at the DeSoto Theatre.
"Nelle’s contributions to our industry and her community ran deep. In speaking with her daughter Lynne, we both agreed it’s hard to picture the world without Nelle Reagan," said Randy Quick, general manager of Rome Radio Partners. "Because of Nelle Reagan, we all have a better world. I am so very thankful for her more than fifty years of friendship and will forever treasure the memories."
Mary Hardin Thornton was a frequent guest host for Nelle when she took vacation.
"To say Nelle Reagan was larger than life is an understatement," Thornton said. "Not only was Nelle an advocate for all good things in our community, she possessed expert knowledge, or experience about these things...When I was asked to sub for Nelle on Talk of the Town, I was floored. Believe it or not, I knew Ben Lucas (the host of the original Talk of the Town) and this request was intimidating."
Thornton said her lunch hour was lonely now.
"Over the years when I had to travel or work through lunch, I knew I had a friend to share the time with, to laugh with, to learn with," she said. "Our little town has lost its shared experience, we have lost our favorite voice."
Reagan's career in broadcasting began in 1960 at WPLK in Rockmart. She later moved to Rome and was affiliated with WROM and WLAQ before spending the last two decades at WRGA.
She was honored in January by the Rome Floyd Commission on Children and Youth with the George Pullen Adult Leadership Award for her many years of service to the youth of the community. She was a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and has been honored multiple times through the years by the Associated Press and Georgia Association of Broadcasters.
"Nobody has ever loved or promoted Rome and Floyd County like Nelle," said funeral director Barry Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Henderson and Sons North Chapel.