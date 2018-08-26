League of Women Voters honors local chapters of global sororities
The Rome-Floyd League of Women Voters recently acknowledged the Theta Omicron Omega and Delta Sigma Theta sororities for their continuous community service and voter registration in Floyd County. These women work to educate the community about upcoming elections and issues and register new voters.
Theta Omicron Omega is the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha AKA, an international service organization founded at Washington D.C. based Howard University in 1908. AKA is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African-American, college-educated women, with over 300,000 members in over 1,020 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide. Theta Omicron Omega was established in 1967 and has implemented programs of service impacting Bartow, Carroll, Floyd and Polk counties. As part of the “Be the Voice” voter education initiative of AKA, Theta Omicron Omega works to educate, inform and mobilize members and communities for upcoming elections.
Delta Sigma Theta was founded in 1913 at Howard to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. Since its founding, more than 200,000 women have joined in 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters in the United States, England, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea. Deltas focus on political awareness, educational development, economic development and physical and mental health in Floyd, Bartow and Polk counties.