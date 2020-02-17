One hundred years ago, on Feb. 14, 1920, women came together and formed the League of Women Voters in Chicago. To celebrate the league's centennial, the local chapter held a reception at the Rome Area History Museum on Monday.
The exhibit included photos of the women's suffrage movement march in Rome, and a replica of information and photos that are on display in the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Massachusetts.
"I came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the suffrage movement," said Donna Wells, a member of the league. "The suffrage movement was important for all women. Black, white, everyone. I couldn't imagine living in a time where I wasn't allowed to vote."
Rome has its own history in the women's suffrage movement as well.
According to documents provided by the Rome Area History Museum, the president of the Rome Woman Suffrage Association was Madeline J.S. Wyly, who served as the superintendent of public schools in Lindale. The officers had meetings twice a month, and they contributed columns to the Rome Tribune-Herald. The columns outlined the advantages of equal suffrage.
Now, the League of Women Voters' largest priority involves the census and redistricting. At Monday's reception, visitors were able to write postcards to members of the Reappointment and Redistricting Committee in Congress.
"The census is very important. I think it's possible that Georgia will get another representative in the House due to population growth," said the league's president, Dekie Hicks.
Instead of having politicians serve as members of the redistricting committee, she said she would like to see an independent committee.
"I am very much in favor of a nonpartisan redistricting committee -- made up of citizens and not politicians -- to draw districts that are fair to the people and not for the incumbents," Hicks said. "It can be used to keep people in power, or it can be used to push people out of power. Really, the people in the area need to have that power."