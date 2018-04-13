LCCL Strawberry Farm
The LCCL Strawberry Farm at 3743 Old Dalton Road opened Friday with warm weather and sunshine to kick off the strawberry-picking season.
The farm is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours for the weekend are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The farm usually stays open through the end of May.
In addition to strawberries, there is homemade strawberry ice cream, salsa, jam and honey. Fried strawberry pies are available on the weekends, as are train rides for kids.
More information can be found on the farm’s website, lcclstrawberryfarm.com, or by visiting its Facebook page.