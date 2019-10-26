Local lawmakers are moving to wrap up special study committees in the coming weeks and prepare recommendations for the 2020 Georgia General Assembly session.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is slated to chair on Monday the final joint meeting of Senate and House committees studying the roles of physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, will be at the two-day House Rural Development Council session this week and Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, plans to set a date for the last meeting of the House study committee on infant mental health she chairs.
“Our final report is due Dec. 1 and it will have some really powerful recommendations,” Dempsey said. “Some are not expensive, not budgetary in nature ... There also will be some budgetary and legislative items.”
The three Floyd County legislators have been working through the summer on their special issues.
♦ Hufstetler and Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, linked their chambers’ committees tasked with evaluating and simplifying physician oversight of PAs and APRNs.
Mid-level medical professionals are pushing for more leeway to serve patients — especially in rural areas with few or no doctors. Physicians urge caution in expanding their authority.
The joint committees’ third meeting is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Savannah campus of the Mercer University School of Medicine. Video archives of the first two sessions are posted on the House website.
Hufstetler said he’ll call his committee together once more after that, to finalize their recommendations.
“We’re two separate committees, so we’ll be submitting separate reports,” he noted.
Along with representatives from Mercer and Memorial Health University Medical Center, the lawmakers will hear presentations from several leaders of PA and APRN associations. Hufstetler said his committee wants independent data to base its decisions on.
James Beal with the Senate Research Office is also slated to testify. Beal has previously said that 44 states allow PAs and APRNs to prescribe narcotics and 24 allow APRNs to practice without physician oversight. Georgia does not.
While he’s in Savannah, Hufstetler said he’s also been asked to speak to the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia. The nonprofit access, advocacy and education group is holding its annual conference there.
♦ Lumsden is also doing double-duty this week.
He’s currently attending a four-day seminar on redistricting hosted by the National Conference of State Legislatures in Columbus, Ohio. He chairs the House committee tasked with redrawing voting district lines when new census numbers are released.
Lumsden will return to Georgia in time to head to Kingsland for the Rural Development Council meeting. It’s set for noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia.
In addition to a presentation on the Spaceport Camden project, the agenda covers a wide range of topics — from transportation and timber to hemp, solar power and international trade. The sessions will be livestreamed on the House website.
“It’s very far-reaching this time,” Lumsden said. “There are so many things that have to work together to move the ball for our rural communities. You need them to work together or you don’t get the results you’d like to see.”
There’s one more session, set for mid-November. Lumsden said they’ll determine then where to focus their efforts next year. This year’s focus was on making it easier to extend high-speed internet service into under-served areas.
“For example, we authorized rural (electric membership corporations) to provide service,” Lumsden said. “Any time there is competition and multiple options, it stimulates improvements.”
Dempsey said she expects to convene her House Study Committee on Infant and Toddler Social and Emotional Health once more before Thanksgiving. The group last met on Oct. 17.
She said some ideas presented during testimony can be put in place almost immediately, at little or no cost.
“Things can be done through pediatricians, hospitals and the parents and caregivers at birth, to really emphasize that first year of brain development,” Dempsey said. “And there are ways to do it within the places that exist today.”
Other initiatives will take changes in law or targeted funding, which could be problematic given Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandate to cut spending across the board.
However, Dempsey said the House will look at the state budget the way it does every year to determine its priorities. The chamber is on track to start taking testimony from department heads on their needs and plans.
“We’re beginning the process as we would normally this time of year,” said Dempsey, who chairs the Appropriation Committee’s subcommittee on health and human services. “There will be a big focus on the budget, to see how we can help our agencies and — especially in my area — not to inflict harm.”